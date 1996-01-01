Glen Campbell Dies at Age 81

Country music legend Glen Campbell had died at age 81.

The singer and guitarist had suffered from Alzheimer's disease in recent years, NBC News reported.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather," Campbell's family said in a statement posted on his website. No cause of death was given.

Campbell, the son of an Arkansas sharecropper, had a number of hits, including "Rhinestone Cowboy," "Gentle on My Mind," "Wichita Lineman," and "Galveston."



