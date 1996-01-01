|
Health Tip: Mental Disorders Are Common
(HealthDay News) -- More than 43 million American adults, 18 percent of the U.S. population, had a mental disorder in the past year, the most recent surveys cited by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) show.
These disorders -- characterized by significant changes in mood, thoughts or behavior -- often make carrying out daily activities more difficult and impair relationships with family and friends.
If you or a loved one has a mental disorder, the agency suggests: