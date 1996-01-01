home > pregnancy center > pregnancy a-z list > doctor to stop marketing fertility treatment article

FDA Tells NYC Doctor to Stop Marketing Controversial Fertility Treatment

Latest Pregnancy News

A New York fertility doctor has been ordered to stop marketing a controversial three-parent fertility treatment that creates a fetus from two women and a man.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told Dr. John Zang, founder of the New Hope Fertility Center in New York City, that the agency has not authorized use of the procedure, called the spindle nuclear transfer, in humans, CNN reported.

The technique was used to conceive a boy born in Mexico in April 2016.

Zhang outlined the procedure in an article published last year in the journal Fertility and Sterility, CNN reported.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Pregnancy & Newborns Newsletter

Let MedicineNet deliver FREE to your inbox the latest updates and information on pregnancy and newborns.

BONUS! Get a Free Health & Wellness PDF Guide when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Healthy Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors