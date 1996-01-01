FDA Tells NYC Doctor to Stop Marketing Controversial Fertility Treatment

A New York fertility doctor has been ordered to stop marketing a controversial three-parent fertility treatment that creates a fetus from two women and a man.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told Dr. John Zang, founder of the New Hope Fertility Center in New York City, that the agency has not authorized use of the procedure, called the spindle nuclear transfer, in humans, CNN reported.

The technique was used to conceive a boy born in Mexico in April 2016.

Zhang outlined the procedure in an article published last year in the journal Fertility and Sterility, CNN reported.