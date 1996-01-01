Relationship Status Impacts Health

(HealthDay News) -- How happy a person is in a relationship has a powerful influence on the person's health, a new Harvard University study finds.

In fact, the link between a person's happiness in a relationship impacts health more than wealth, social class, IQ, genes and cholesterol levels, according to researchers at the school's Study for Adult Development.

The study found a satisfying relationship helps the person:

Protect against disappointment.

Delay mental and physical decline.

Cultivate new relationships.

Reconnect with loved ones.

-- Susannah Jones



