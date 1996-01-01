What Diabetics Need to Know About Over-the-Counter Meds

SATURDAY, Aug. 5, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- It can be tough for people with diabetes to choose appropriate over-the-counter medicines for a cold, cough or headache, a pharmacist explains.

Many of these so-called OTC drugs contain carbohydrates (including sugar) that can affect blood sugar levels, or ingredients that can interact with diabetes medications, according to Miranda Wilhelm. She is a clinical associate professor at Southern Illinois University School of Pharmacy.

But labels on OTC medicines don't list carbohydrates, she said.

Wilhelm was to present a report on the topic Saturday at the annual meeting of the American Association of Diabetes Educators, in Indianapolis.

"It's a dilemma because in some cases the carbs are so high it's equivalent to a snack," Wilhelm said in an association news release.

"On the other hand, if you actually read the ingredients, you might be afraid to take something that's safe and could help with symptoms. In other words, you may not be limited to OTC medicines that are formulated for people with diabetes, and that's surprising for most people with the condition," she said.

Wilhelm offered the following advice:

Good diabetes management is important. "If your A1C levels are well-managed and your blood pressure is at or near your goal, you should be fine taking most OTC medicines -- whether or not they contain carbohydrates -- if you just need them for a few days," she said.

"If you're concerned about your blood sugar levels, look for medicines labeled 'sugar-free' or 'for people with diabetes,'" Wilhem suggested.

Take pills instead of liquids. Liquid forms of medicines typically contain more carbohydrates, and sometimes as much alcohol as a glass of beer or wine, she said.

If possible, choose a "topical" medicine. The reason: They don't get into your bloodstream. For example, a nasal spray is better for treating a stuffy nose than a medicine you take by mouth. If you have muscle pain, ice the area and use a skin cream that treats pain instead of taking Motrin, Advil (ibuprofen) or Tylenol (acetaminophen).

Get OTC recommendations from health professionals. Your doctor or pharmacist can help you avoid ingredients that would interact with your other medicines. Check labels for ingredients that can pose problems, such as caffeine and acetaminophen.

"Something that says it's safe for people with diabetes is fine, but if it doesn't address your symptoms, it's not going to help you, meaning it's medicine you don't need," Wilhelm said.

-- Robert Preidt



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: American Association of Diabetes Educators, news release, Aug. 5, 2017





