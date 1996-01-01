U.S. Teen Suicide Rates Continue to Rise

Teen suicide rates in the United States continue to rise, particularly among females, a new government report shows.

In fact, the suicide rate for females aged 15 to 19 in 2015 was the highest seen in 40 years, the researchers noted.

Among males aged 15 to 19, suicide rates increased from 12 per 100,000 to 18 per 100,000 between 1975 and 1990, fell between 1990 and 2007, and then reached 14 per 100,000 by 2015, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics, NBC News reported.

"Rates for females aged 15-19 were lower than for males aged 15-19 but followed a similar pattern during 1975-2007," they wrote. "The rate in 2015 was the highest for females for the 1975-2015 period."

Between 2007 and 2015, suicide rates doubled among females aged 15 to 19 and increased more than 30 percent among males aged 15 to 19, NBC News reported.

It's part of an overall rise in suicides in the United States, which have increased 28 percent since 2000, according to CDC suicide expert Thomas Simon.

"Nationally overall we have been seeing an increase in suicide rates that is pretty pervasive among all age groups," said Simon.

In 2007, 4,320 U.S. children and young adults up to age 24 committed suicide, according to the CDC, making suicide among the four leading causes of death among Americans aged 10 and older. In 2015, 5,900 children and adults aged 10 to 24 committed suicide, separate CDC data reveals.



