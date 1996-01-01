Health Tip: Feeling Sick After a Trip?
(HealthDay News) -- Nothing can ruin the pleasant memories of a dream vacation faster than coming home sick.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should see a doctor if you have:
- A fever within a month of visiting a country where there's malaria. See your doctor without delay.
- Diarrhea that lasts two weeks or longer.
- Rashes, bug bites, boils or fungal infections, especially if accompanied by fever.
- If you do see a doctor, share all details of your travels, including where you went, the length of your trip, where you stayed and where you swam.
-- Diana Kohnle
