Health Tip: Fueling Your Body With Protein
(HealthDay News) -- Protein helps build necessary muscle and a toned physique, especially if you're an athlete.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers these protein pointers:
- Eat a protein-laden meal within two hours of exercise. If you're an athlete, aim for 1.2 grams to two grams of protein per kilogram of your body weight each day, spaced throughout the day.
- You probably can get enough protein through food. Supplements and protein powders aren't necessary.
- Don't forget carbohydrates and beneficial fats.
- Get enough regular physical activity. Exercise combined with the right diet is what builds strength and muscle tone.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.