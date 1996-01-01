home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > health tip: fueling your body with protein article

Health Tip: Fueling Your Body With Protein

Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News

(HealthDay News) -- Protein helps build necessary muscle and a toned physique, especially if you're an athlete.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers these protein pointers:

  • Eat a protein-laden meal within two hours of exercise. If you're an athlete, aim for 1.2 grams to two grams of protein per kilogram of your body weight each day, spaced throughout the day.
  • You probably can get enough protein through food. Supplements and protein powders aren't necessary.
  • Don't forget carbohydrates and beneficial fats.
  • Get enough regular physical activity. Exercise combined with the right diet is what builds strength and muscle tone.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest weight loss and healthy living-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Weight Loss/Healthy Living Health Report!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Nutrition and Healthy Eating Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors