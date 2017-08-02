|
iPhone Cases Recalled; Liquid Inside Can Burn Skin
By Alexandria McIntire
Reviewed by Neha Pathak, MD
August 2, 2017 -- An electronics company is voluntarily recalling about 263,000 liquid glitter iPhone cases for a potential chemical burn hazard.
The cases made by MixBin Electronics LLC of Hamilton, NJ, are for iPhone models 6, 6s, and 7, and were sold in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The liquid and glitter inside the cases can leak and cause skin irritation and chemical burns.
Worldwide, there have been 24 reports of injury. Of those, 19 were in the United States. One person reported chemical burns and swelling to her face, neck, leg, upper body, chest and hands, and another reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn.
The 24 recalled cases were sold in many colors and styles, and they contain liquid and glitter that floats in a plastic case.
The cases were sold nationwide online and in stores through Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Victoria's Secret, and Tory Burch. The cases cost about $15 to $65 and were for sale from October 2015 to June 2017. The product's packaging displays the model number and UPC code.
The following model numbers and UPC codes with case descriptions have been recalled:
MixBin asks people to stop using the cases immediately and contact the company for a full refund. MixBin Electronics can be reached Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, at 855-215-4935 or online at https://phonecaserecall.expertinquiry.com/.
