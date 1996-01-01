home > former notre dame football coach dies at 94 article

Former Notre Dame Football Coach Ara Parseghian Dies at 94

Latest MedicineNet News

Former Notre Dame football coach Ara Parseghian has died at age 94.

In a statement, university president Rev. John Jenkins said Parseghian died at his home in Granger, Ind., at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

Parseghian had recently returned home after spending more than a week in a nursing care facility, where he was treated for an infection in his surgically repaired hip. He continued to receive round-the-clock care at home.

After taking over a struggling Notre Dame football program in the 1960s, Parseghian led the team to two national championships (1966 and 1973) in 11 seasons. He retired after the 1974 season with a record of 95-17-4, the AP reported.

