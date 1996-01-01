Health Tip: Protect Your Kids From Lead
(HealthDay News) -- Exposure to lead among children can cause lifelong learning disabilities and behavioral problems.
To help protect your family, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests:
- If your home was built before 1978, getting it tested for lead.
- If you're doing repairs, making sure the work is done properly to prevent release of lead dust.
- Preventing children from playing near old, peeling or chipping paint.
- Covering dirt near an older home with grass or mulch.
- Requiring children to wash hands regularly, especially before eating.
- Dusting and mopping frequently.
- Removing your shoes before you come inside.
- Using only cold water for drinking, cooking or mixing baby formula.
- Feeding kids a nutritious, balanced diet, which can help them absorb less lead.
-- Diana Kohnle
