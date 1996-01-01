Sexually Transmitted Zika Case Confirmed in Florida

Florida's first case of sexually transmitted Zika infection this year was confirmed Tuesday by state health officials.

The case in Pinellas County involved a person whose partner recently traveled to Cuba and had symptoms consistent with Zika infection. Both people tested positive for Zika, CBS News/Associated Press reported.

There was no evidence that Zika transmission through mosquitoes took place anywhere in the state, according to the health department.

"It is important to remember Zika can also be transmitted sexually and to take precautions if you or your partner traveled to an area where Zika is active. If the department identifies an area where ongoing transmission of Zika is taking place, we will notify the public immediately," a Florida Department of Health news release said.

It added that mosquito control had been notified and appropriate "mosquito reduction activities" were taking place.

Of the 118 confirmed Zika cases in Florida so far this year, most have been linked to travel outside the continental United States. The only confirmed local cases all were associated with exposure to Zika last year, CBS/AP reported.

Last week, Texas health officials reported a Zika infection that likely occurred from a mosquito bite in recent months.

Zika can cause mild illness, with fever, rash and joint pain. Some people have no symptoms. But infection during pregnancy can cause severe brain-related birth defects, CBS/AP reported.



