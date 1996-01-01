Health Tip: Preparing for an Emergency

(HealthDay News) -- Whether it's a natural disaster, fire or man-made activity, you and your family should be prepared for an emergency.

The Red Cross says you should:

Understand the types of emergencies that are possible in your area.

Develop and rehearse an evacuation plan for your family.

Have at least one person in your household who is trained in emergency first aid and CPR.

Participate in helping your community prepare for emergencies.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





