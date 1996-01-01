home > health & living center > prevention & wellness a-z list > health tip: preparing for an emergency article

Health Tip: Preparing for an Emergency

(HealthDay News) -- Whether it's a natural disaster, fire or man-made activity, you and your family should be prepared for an emergency.

The Red Cross says you should:

  • Understand the types of emergencies that are possible in your area.
  • Develop and rehearse an evacuation plan for your family.
  • Have at least one person in your household who is trained in emergency first aid and CPR.
  • Participate in helping your community prepare for emergencies.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

