Health Tip: Preparing for an Emergency
Latest Prevention & Wellness News
(HealthDay News) -- Whether it's a natural disaster, fire or man-made activity, you and your family should be prepared for an emergency.
The Red Cross says you should:
- Understand the types of emergencies that are possible in your area.
- Develop and rehearse an evacuation plan for your family.
- Have at least one person in your household who is trained in emergency first aid and CPR.
- Participate in helping your community prepare for emergencies.
-- Diana Kohnle
