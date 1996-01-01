Health Tip: Get the Facts About Salmonella

(HealthDay News) -- Salmonella is a bacterium that's a frequent culprit in foodborne illness. While it often affectseggs and poultry, its reach can spread much wider.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these facts about the germ:

Beef, eggs (especially raw), chicken, pork, vegetables, sprouts, fruits and frozen foods are common sources of Salmonella . But you can't smell or taste the germ.

. But you can't smell or taste the germ. Illness from Salmonella occurs more frequently during summer, when food may be left in the heat.

occurs more frequently during summer, when food may be left in the heat. Some people are at a greater risk of serious complications from Salmonella . These include young children, seniors and anyone with a compromised immune system.

. These include young children, seniors and anyone with a compromised immune system. Salmonella is responsible for many more illnesses than are actually reported.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





