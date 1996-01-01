Health Tip: Protect Your Skin at Work
(HealthDay News) -- Jobs including manufacturing, food preparation and construction may expose your skin to harsh, irritating chemicals.
The American Academy of Family Physicians says here's how you can protect yourself:
- Make sure your work area is clean, and chemicals appropriately labeled and stored. Dispose of all waste in appropriate containers.
- Have eye wash stations and safety showers available, and always wear protective goggles, gloves and aprons.
- Before you leave work, change out of any clothing soiled with chemicals.
- Wash your hands with soap and water, and apply lotion or cream after washing. If you work outdoors, use sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat with a wide brim and clothing that covers your body.
- Follow the safety procedures for your workplace, including what to do if your skin comes in contact with harmful chemicals.
- Don't smoke, drink or eat in your work area.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.