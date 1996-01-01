home > skin center > skin a-z list > health tip: protect your skin at work article

Health Tip: Protect Your Skin at Work

Latest Skin News

(HealthDay News) -- Jobs including manufacturing, food preparation and construction may expose your skin to harsh, irritating chemicals.

The American Academy of Family Physicians says here's how you can protect yourself:

  • Make sure your work area is clean, and chemicals appropriately labeled and stored. Dispose of all waste in appropriate containers.
  • Have eye wash stations and safety showers available, and always wear protective goggles, gloves and aprons.
  • Before you leave work, change out of any clothing soiled with chemicals.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water, and apply lotion or cream after washing. If you work outdoors, use sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat with a wide brim and clothing that covers your body.
  • Follow the safety procedures for your workplace, including what to do if your skin comes in contact with harmful chemicals.
  • Don't smoke, drink or eat in your work area.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
﻿

