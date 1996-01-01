home > infectious disease center > infectious disease a-z list > suspected case of zika in texas article

Suspected Case of Mosquito-Transmitted Zika in Texas

A suspected case of mosquito transmission of the Zika virus in Texas would, if confirmed, be the first known instance of local mosquito transmission of the virus in the continental United States this year.

The case involving an unidentified person was reported in Hidalgo County on the Mexican border, The New York Times reported.

The virus "was probably transmitted by a mosquito bite in South Texas sometime in the last few months," according to the state's health department.

It said the affected person is no longer capable of transmitting the virus, The Times reported.

