Angelina Jolie Reveals Bell's Palsy Diagnosis

Actress Angelina Jolie says she was diagnosed last year with Bell's palsy.

Jolie revealed the health problem in an interview in the latest issue of Vanity Fair. Bell's palsy is a form of temporary facial paralysis caused by damage or trauma to the facial nerves. Jolie said the condition caused one side of her face to droop, CBS News reported.

The actress said she received acupuncture treatment and has made a full recovery.

In the interview, Jolie also said she's been diagnosed with high blood pressure, CBS News reported.

Jolie underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 after learning she had a gene mutation that increased her risk of cancer, and also had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as a preventive measure against ovarian cancer.



