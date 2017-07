Health Tip: Learn Your Risk for Asthma

(HealthDay News) -- Asthma can begin at any age, but it usually starts in childhood.

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute says risk factors for developing asthma include:

Having frequent respiratory infections and wheezing.

Having a parent with asthma.

Having allergies.

Having eczema.

Being a boy or an adult woman.

Working in an environment with dust and chemicals.

-- Diana Kohnle



