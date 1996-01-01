home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > health tip: choosing healthier frozen foods article

Health Tip: Choosing Healthier Frozen Foods

(HealthDay News) -- Frozen foods offer plenty of convenience, but if you know how to shop, they can also provide plenty of nutritional value.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests how to shop for frozen foods:

  • Opt for frozen vegetables that are plain or in a low-sodium sauce.
  • Select frozen fruit without added sugar.
  • Buy frozen fruit and veggies in loosely-packed plastic bags, so you can serve the portion you need, and return the rest to the freezer.
  • Check nutrition labels. Opt for foods that are low in saturated fat, trans fat, calories and salt. Check the serving size for each option.
  • Avoid breaded and fried fare.

-- Diana Kohnle

