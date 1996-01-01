Opioid Addiction Treatment During Pregnancy Can be Safe

Treatment for opioid addiction during pregnancy can be safe, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says.

It was believed that such treatment during pregnancy was too risky for both the mother and fetus, posing threats such as stillbirth and fetal stress, CNN reported.

However, the opioid crisis in the United States prompted the ACOG to take another look at what is called medically assisted treatment (MAT), which slowly weans addicts off opioids with the aid of other medications and behavioral therapy.

While there is some risk to the pregnant woman and her unborn baby, MAT has been associated with better prenatal care, fewer complications during pregnancy, and improved compliance to addiction treatment, CNN reported.



