home > sleep center > sleep a-z list > health tip: help kids sleep better article

Health Tip: Help Kids Sleep Better

Latest Sleep News

(HealthDay News) -- Getting children to go to sleep and stay asleep may be a true challenge for parents.

The National Sleep Foundation says these factors may prevent kids from getting a good night's rest:

  • Bed-wetting, which may affect kids until age 5, and sometimes older. Parents should stay calm and offer praise and rewards (such as stickers) for making it through the night dry.
  • Nightmares, which are partly a result of toddlers' developing imaginations. Parents should avoid talking directly about a nightmare, which may make things worse. Instead, offer soothing reassurance to help your child fall back to sleep.
  • Caffeine, which can keep kids awake or wake them up. So make sure your kids don't have caffeinated drinks at dinner.
  • Use of smartphones, tablets or computers, which can interfere with sleep. So don't let children keep these devices in their rooms, and turn them off well before bed.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Children's Health & Parenting Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest children's health and parenting related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free Health & Wellness PDF Guide when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Parenting Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors