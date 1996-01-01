Health Tip: Help Kids Sleep Better
(HealthDay News) -- Getting children to go to sleep and stay asleep may be a true challenge for parents.
The National Sleep Foundation says these factors may prevent kids from getting a good night's rest:
- Bed-wetting, which may affect kids until age 5, and sometimes older. Parents should stay calm and offer praise and rewards (such as stickers) for making it through the night dry.
- Nightmares, which are partly a result of toddlers' developing imaginations. Parents should avoid talking directly about a nightmare, which may make things worse. Instead, offer soothing reassurance to help your child fall back to sleep.
- Caffeine, which can keep kids awake or wake them up. So make sure your kids don't have caffeinated drinks at dinner.
- Use of smartphones, tablets or computers, which can interfere with sleep. So don't let children keep these devices in their rooms, and turn them off well before bed.
