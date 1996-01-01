Health Tip: Help Kids Sleep Better

(HealthDay News) -- Getting children to go to sleep and stay asleep may be a true challenge for parents.

The National Sleep Foundation says these factors may prevent kids from getting a good night's rest:

Bed-wetting, which may affect kids until age 5, and sometimes older. Parents should stay calm and offer praise and rewards (such as stickers) for making it through the night dry.

Nightmares, which are partly a result of toddlers' developing imaginations. Parents should avoid talking directly about a nightmare, which may make things worse. Instead, offer soothing reassurance to help your child fall back to sleep.

Caffeine, which can keep kids awake or wake them up. So make sure your kids don't have caffeinated drinks at dinner.

Use of smartphones, tablets or computers, which can interfere with sleep. So don't let children keep these devices in their rooms, and turn them off well before bed.

-- Diana Kohnle



