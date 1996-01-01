home > healthy kids center > healthy kids a-z list > teen pregnancy prevention program cut by trump article

Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program Cut by Trump

Funding for a successful national teen pregnancy prevention program will be cut under President Donald Trump's proposed FY 2018 budget.

The Teen Pregnancy Prevention program will be shelved two years early by cutting $213.6 million in funding to more than 81 organizations, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, United Press International reported.

All the groups were notified this month that their funding will end next year instead of in 2020.

The program was launched in 2010 by the Obama administration and focused on adolescents ages 10-19. During its first five years, the program trained more than 6,800 professionals and partnered with more than 3,800 community-based groups, according to the Office of Adolescent Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, UPI reported.

