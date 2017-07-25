home > health & living center > diet & weight management a-z list > 'diet foods' to skip article

'Diet Foods' to Skip

News Picture: 'Diet Foods' to SkipBy Julie Davis
HealthDay Reporter

Latest Diet & Weight Management News

TUESDAY, July 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Certain packaged foods marketed as "lite" or "diet" versions may not be helping your weight-loss efforts or your goal to eat healthier.

Here are 5 to cross off your shopping list.

  • Rethink your drink and skip the diet soda. Research done at Purdue University shows that drinking lots of soda with artificial sweeteners can boomerang and cause weight gain and even diabetes. Opt for water or herbal tea to stay hydrated and curb appetite between meals.
  • Skip all diet foods that replace fat with sugar, like low-fat cookies. Keep in mind that even healthy-sounding foods like no-fat yogurt can be guilty of this unhealthy switch if flavored with sugar-added fruit.
  • Ditch the reduced-fat peanut butter, which replaces good-for-you mono-unsaturated fats with sugar. Opt for regular, no-sugar-added peanut butter -- just watch portion sizes because it's calorie-dense.
  • Margarine is often marketed as a good substitute for butter, but the ingredients in stick margarine are hardly healthy. The better alternative to both is extra virgin olive oil.
  • Multigrain bread sounds great, but unless it's made from a variety of whole grains, you're getting refined flours without the original nutrients or the appetite-satisfying effect of fiber. Ditto with granola, which also has lots of carbs (often from added sugars), but not necessarily whole grains.

To shop smart, always read the labels on all packaged diet foods to see whether high-fat, high-calorie ingredients were replaced with healthy ones.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest weight loss and healthy living-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Weight Loss/Healthy Living Health Report!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Diet and Weight Loss Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors