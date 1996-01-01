Health Tip: Conserve Energy

(HealthDay News) -- When the power goes out, it may mean throwing away lots of food, not to mention the inconvenience of no lights and no TV. You can help prevent a blackout by saving energy.

To help conserve power, the American Red Cross advises:

Unplug home appliances that draw electricity even when not in use. Common culprits include TVs, computers, phone chargers and video consoles.

Turn your air conditioner's thermostat up to 78 degrees and turn off window units when you're not in the room. In winter, turn your thermostat down to 68.

Conserve by running only full laundry loads, using cold water. Clean your dryer's lint trap frequently.

Use a microwave instead of an electric stove.

Run the dishwasher only when full. Use the economy cycle, and let the dishes air dry.

Use LED, CFL or halogen light bulbs instead of incandescents. Always turn off lights when you leave a room.

-- Diana Kohnle



