Health Tip: Conserve Energy

(HealthDay News) -- When the power goes out, it may mean throwing away lots of food, not to mention the inconvenience of no lights and no TV. You can help prevent a blackout by saving energy.

To help conserve power, the American Red Cross advises:

  • Unplug home appliances that draw electricity even when not in use. Common culprits include TVs, computers, phone chargers and video consoles.
  • Turn your air conditioner's thermostat up to 78 degrees and turn off window units when you're not in the room. In winter, turn your thermostat down to 68.
  • Conserve by running only full laundry loads, using cold water. Clean your dryer's lint trap frequently.
  • Use a microwave instead of an electric stove.
  • Run the dishwasher only when full. Use the economy cycle, and let the dishes air dry.
  • Use LED, CFL or halogen light bulbs instead of incandescents. Always turn off lights when you leave a room.

-- Diana Kohnle

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

