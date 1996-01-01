Health Tip: Conserve Energy
(HealthDay News) -- When the power goes out, it may mean throwing away lots of food, not to mention the inconvenience of no lights and no TV. You can help prevent a blackout by saving energy.
To help conserve power, the American Red Cross advises:
- Unplug home appliances that draw electricity even when not in use. Common culprits include TVs, computers, phone chargers and video consoles.
- Turn your air conditioner's thermostat up to 78 degrees and turn off window units when you're not in the room. In winter, turn your thermostat down to 68.
- Conserve by running only full laundry loads, using cold water. Clean your dryer's lint trap frequently.
- Use a microwave instead of an electric stove.
- Run the dishwasher only when full. Use the economy cycle, and let the dishes air dry.
- Use LED, CFL or halogen light bulbs instead of incandescents. Always turn off lights when you leave a room.
-- Diana Kohnle
