Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dead at 41

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park, has died at age 41 in what is being investigated as a possible suicide.

The death was confirmed by Brian Elias, the chief of operations for the Los Angeles County coroner's office, The New York Times reported.

He said law enforcement authorities responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Pacific Time and were conducting a death investigation in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County.

Speaking on behalf the band, Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda said in a tweet: "Shocked and heartbroken," and added that the group will be issuing a statement, The Times reported.

Bennington was open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.



