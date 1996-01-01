home > mental health center > mental health a-z list > linkin park singer chester bennington dead at 41 article

Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dead at 41

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park, has died at age 41 in what is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Latest Mental Health News

The death was confirmed by Brian Elias, the chief of operations for the Los Angeles County coroner's office, The New York Times reported.

He said law enforcement authorities responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Pacific Time and were conducting a death investigation in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County.

Speaking on behalf the band, Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda said in a tweet: "Shocked and heartbroken," and added that the group will be issuing a statement, The Times reported.

Bennington was open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Depression Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest depression-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Health & Wellness Guide when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Emotional Health Resources
Featured Centers

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors