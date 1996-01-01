home > digestion center > digestion a-z list > health tip: if heartburn doesn't go away article

Health Tip: If Heartburn Doesn't Go Away

(HealthDay News) -- If eating the right foods and taking medication doesn't ease your heartburn, there may be a bigger issue.

The American College of Gastroenterology says you should be concerned about heartburn symptoms if you're:

  • Having a difficult time swallowing or feeling that you have food stuck in your chest.
  • Vomiting blood, or seeing blood in your bowel movements, which probably makes them black and tar-like.
  • Feeling like you're choking from acid traveling up the windpipe, causing coughing, shortness of breath and a hoarse voice.
  • Losing weight unintentionally.

-- Diana Kohnle

