Health Tip: If Heartburn Doesn't Go Away
(HealthDay News) -- If eating the right foods and taking medication doesn't ease your heartburn, there may be a bigger issue.
The American College of Gastroenterology says you should be concerned about heartburn symptoms if you're:
- Having a difficult time swallowing or feeling that you have food stuck in your chest.
- Vomiting blood, or seeing blood in your bowel movements, which probably makes them black and tar-like.
- Feeling like you're choking from acid traveling up the windpipe, causing coughing, shortness of breath and a hoarse voice.
- Losing weight unintentionally.
-- Diana Kohnle
