Health Tip: If Heartburn Doesn't Go Away

(HealthDay News) -- If eating the right foods and taking medication doesn't ease your heartburn, there may be a bigger issue.

The American College of Gastroenterology says you should be concerned about heartburn symptoms if you're:

Having a difficult time swallowing or feeling that you have food stuck in your chest.

Vomiting blood, or seeing blood in your bowel movements, which probably makes them black and tar-like.

Feeling like you're choking from acid traveling up the windpipe, causing coughing, shortness of breath and a hoarse voice.

Losing weight unintentionally.

-- Diana Kohnle



