Health Tip: Eat Less Sugar

(HealthDay News) -- Too much sugar makes you gain weight and can harm your health. And you have to be especially careful about how much sugar you eat if you have diabetes.

The American Heart Association advises:

Not adding table sugar, syrup or honey to cereal, coffee, tea or pancakes. If you must add sugar, add half the usual amount.

Drinking more water and avoiding soda. Opt for sugar-free drinks.

Eating canned fruit in water, instead of sugar-laden syrup.

Reducing sugar in recipes by at least one-third. Or instead of sugar, using extracts such as lemon, almond or vanilla.

Using unsweetened applesauce in place of sugar.

-- Diana Kohnle



