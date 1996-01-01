Viagra-Like Ingredient in Recalled Coffee

Talk about getting a 'boost' from coffee: Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee has been recalled because it may contain an undeclared ingredient similar to the active one in Viagra.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said lab tests detected "the presence of desmethyl carbodenafil. Desmethyl carbodenafil is structurally similar to sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, an FDA-approved prescription drug for erectile dysfunction," the Palm Beach Post reported.

The instant coffee brand from Bestherbs Coffee LLC also contains undeclared milk, according to the FDA.

The undeclared Viagra-like ingredient "may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. Men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates," the FDA said.

"In addition, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the agency added.

The recall is for 25-packet boxes with UPC 557205060083, the Beach Post reported.



