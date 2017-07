Health Tip: Talking in Your Sleep

(HealthDay News) -- Talking in one's sleep is common. But the National Sleep Foundation says it may not be anything to worry about, except when it is attributed to or results in:

Using alcohol or drugs.

Feeling stressed, depressed or anxious.

Getting insufficient sleep.

Waking up feeling tired or overwhelmed.

Talk with your doctor if you're concerned about talking in your sleep.

