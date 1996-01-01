home > infectious disease center > infectious disease a-z list > rare form of mad cow disease in alabama article

Rare Form of Mad Cow Disease in Alabama

A rare form of mad cow disease has been found in Alabama, state officials say.

Atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy was confirmed in an 11-year-old beef cow, according to a statement from state Agriculture Commissioner John McMillan, the Associated Press reported.

This is only the fifth case of this type of mad cow disease confirmed in the United States, the U.S. Agriculture Department says.

The cow was not slaughtered and its meat didn't enter the food chain, McMillan said.

The state said this a "rare and spontaneous" case of the disease, which can occur in older animals, the AP reported.

