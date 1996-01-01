Health Tip: Getting Too Much Sun?
(HealthDay News) -- Applying sunscreen liberally and often helps protect you from a nasty burn and damage to your skin.
The American Academy of Family Physicians says failure to use sunscreen can lead to:
- Changes in your skin, including moles and freckles that may turn into skin cancer.
- Premature aging of your skin, including emergence of dark spots, a leathery appearance and wrinkles.
- A weaker immune system caused by your body's response to burned skin.
- Damage to the eyes.
- Increased risk of skin cancer.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.