Health Tip: Getting Too Much Sun?

(HealthDay News) -- Applying sunscreen liberally and often helps protect you from a nasty burn and damage to your skin.

The American Academy of Family Physicians says failure to use sunscreen can lead to:

Changes in your skin, including moles and freckles that may turn into skin cancer.

Premature aging of your skin, including emergence of dark spots, a leathery appearance and wrinkles.

A weaker immune system caused by your body's response to burned skin.

Damage to the eyes.

Increased risk of skin cancer.

-- Diana Kohnle



