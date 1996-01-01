home > skin center > skin a-z list > health tip: getting too much sun? article

Health Tip: Getting Too Much Sun?

(HealthDay News) -- Applying sunscreen liberally and often helps protect you from a nasty burn and damage to your skin.

The American Academy of Family Physicians says failure to use sunscreen can lead to:

  • Changes in your skin, including moles and freckles that may turn into skin cancer.
  • Premature aging of your skin, including emergence of dark spots, a leathery appearance and wrinkles.
  • A weaker immune system caused by your body's response to burned skin.
  • Damage to the eyes.
  • Increased risk of skin cancer.

-- Diana Kohnle

﻿

