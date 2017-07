Health Tip: Preventing Diabetic Foot Sores

(HealthDay News) -- Foot sores are more common among people with diabetes, who often have problems with circulation to the legs and feet.

To help prevent this dangerous condition, the American Podiatric Medical Association suggests:

Maintaining tight control of your blood glucose.

Avoiding walking barefoot.

Seeing a podiatrist regularly.

If you already have an ulcer, keeping the area clean and covered with a sterile bandage.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.