Health Tip: Protect Your Eyes During Summer

(HealthDay News) -- To prevent skin damage, you apply sunscreen. But how can you protect your eyes from the summer sun's glaring rays?

The American Academy of Ophthalmology advises:

Wear sunglasses that block ultraviolet (UV) light. Look for glasses labeled as "100% UV protection." Styles that wrap around your head may offer added protection.

Wear a hat with a wide-brim.

Keep yourself and your kids out of direct sunlight during peak local hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Your eyes always need dalight protection -- even on cloudy days and during winter.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.