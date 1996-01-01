Health Tip: Eating Well
(HealthDay News) -- When you're at a popular summer attraction such as an amusement park, nutritional food choices may lacking.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests:
- Browse carefully for healthier options, such as grilled chicken, corn on the cob, veggie burgers, salads or grilled vegetables.
- Enjoy a healthy breakfast at home before you head to the park, and pack a nutritious lunch and snacks.
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day, and bring a refillable bottle. Skip sugary drinks.
- Kids are sure to beg for every sweet treat they see, but parents shouldn't indulge every request.
- Focus on the fun, rather than on the food!
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.