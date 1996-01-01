Health Tip: Eating Well

(HealthDay News) -- When you're at a popular summer attraction such as an amusement park, nutritional food choices may lacking.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests:

Browse carefully for healthier options, such as grilled chicken, corn on the cob, veggie burgers, salads or grilled vegetables.

Enjoy a healthy breakfast at home before you head to the park, and pack a nutritious lunch and snacks.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, and bring a refillable bottle. Skip sugary drinks.

Kids are sure to beg for every sweet treat they see, but parents shouldn't indulge every request.

Focus on the fun, rather than on the food!

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





