home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > health tip: eating well article

Health Tip: Eating Well

Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News

(HealthDay News) -- When you're at a popular summer attraction such as an amusement park, nutritional food choices may lacking.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests:

  • Browse carefully for healthier options, such as grilled chicken, corn on the cob, veggie burgers, salads or grilled vegetables.
  • Enjoy a healthy breakfast at home before you head to the park, and pack a nutritious lunch and snacks.
  • Drink plenty of water throughout the day, and bring a refillable bottle. Skip sugary drinks.
  • Kids are sure to beg for every sweet treat they see, but parents shouldn't indulge every request.
  • Focus on the fun, rather than on the food!

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest weight loss and healthy living-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Weight Loss/Healthy Living Health Report!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Nutrition and Healthy Eating Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors