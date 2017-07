Health Tip: At Risk of Heat Illness?

(HealthDay News) -- Everyone's prone to heat-related illness, but you may have risk factors that make you more vulnerable to heatstroke, heat exhaustion or heat cramps.

The National Safety Council says you're at greater risk if:

You have a chronic heart or circulatory problem.

You're a senior citizen.

You work outside.

You take certain medications, especially those that help regulate body temperature or sweat.

You abuse drugs or alcohol.

-- Diana Kohnle



