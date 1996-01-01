home > healthy kids center > healthy kids a-z list > health tip: getting toddlers to try new foods article

Health Tip: Getting Toddlers to Try New Foods

(HealthDay News) -- Getting toddlers to try new foods may seem like an uphill battle.

But experts say parents mustn't give up. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests:

  • The foods you eat may affect the taste of your breast milk. So if you breast-feed, eat a variety of foods.
  • For both you and your child, minimize salt and skip spicy flavors, such as hot sauce or cayenne pepper.
  • If your child doesn't like a food at first, keep offering it. Your child may eventually grow to like it.

-- Diana Kohnle

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

