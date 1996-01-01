Health Tip: Learn About Pasteurization
(HealthDay News) -- Pasteurization is the process of heating milk and other dairy products to kill harmful bacteria.
The foodsafety.gov website offers these facts about pasteurization:
- It's necessary because there could be dangerous germs in raw milk.
- Pasteurization does not affect allergies to dairy products.
- Pasteurized milk is no less nutritious than raw milk.
- Even if pasteurized, milk should never be left unrefrigerated for an extended period.
-- Diana Kohnle
