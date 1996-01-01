Health Tip: Learn About Pasteurization

(HealthDay News) -- Pasteurization is the process of heating milk and other dairy products to kill harmful bacteria.

The foodsafety.gov website offers these facts about pasteurization:

It's necessary because there could be dangerous germs in raw milk.

Pasteurization does not affect allergies to dairy products.

Pasteurized milk is no less nutritious than raw milk.

Even if pasteurized, milk should never be left unrefrigerated for an extended period.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





