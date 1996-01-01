home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > health tip: learn about pasteurization article

Health Tip: Learn About Pasteurization

(HealthDay News) -- Pasteurization is the process of heating milk and other dairy products to kill harmful bacteria.

The foodsafety.gov website offers these facts about pasteurization:

  • It's necessary because there could be dangerous germs in raw milk.
  • Pasteurization does not affect allergies to dairy products.
  • Pasteurized milk is no less nutritious than raw milk.
  • Even if pasteurized, milk should never be left unrefrigerated for an extended period.

-- Diana Kohnle

