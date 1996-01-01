home > healthy kids center > healthy kids a-z list > online game responsible for teen's suicide article

'Blue Whale' Online Game Responsible for Teen's Suicide: Family

A 15-year-old San Antonio boy committed suicide after receiving an Internet challenge, according to his family.

They said Isaiah Gonzalez was a victim of an online fad called the Blue Whale Challenge, a social media group that encourages teens to harm themselves and even commit suicide, WOAI San Antonio reported.

Isaiah was found early Saturday morning after he committed suicide. His family is urging parents to closely monitor their children's social media use.

After joining the Blue Whale Challenge, members are assigned daily tasks for 50 days. The tasks become progressively more extreme and dangerous. If the tasks are not completed, those controlling the challenge send threats, Isaiah's older sister Alexis told WOAI San Antonio.

