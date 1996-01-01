home > infectious disease center > infectious disease a-z list > child measles deaths an 'unacceptable tragedy' article

Child Measles Deaths in Europe an 'Unacceptable Tragedy': WHO

The measles deaths of 35 children in Europe over the last year is an "unacceptable tragedy" because it is a vaccine preventable disease, the World Health Organization says.

That death toll has increased nearly threefold since 2016, when 13 children in Europe died from measles. In 2015, there were three deaths, CBS News/Associated Press reported.

There have been more than 3,300 cases and two deaths in Italy since last June, and there have been 31 deaths in Romania.

Measles cases in the United States have also increased this year, with 108 reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of mid-June. In 2016, there were 70 cases, CBS/AP reported.

