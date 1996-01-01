Health Tip: Battling Muscle Cramps?
(HealthDay News) -- The tight, searing pain of a muscle cramp is tough to forget. But do you know why your muscles spasm?
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons mentions these possible causes:
- Failing to stretch muscles before exercise.
- Exercising muscles that are over-fatigued.
- Exercising in hot weather.
- Exercising when you are dehydrated or lack electrolytes.
- Overexerting yourself during exercise.
- Being overweight, being sick or taking certain medications.
- Being older.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.