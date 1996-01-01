home > chronic pain center > chronic pain a-z list > health tip: battling muscle cramps? article

Health Tip: Battling Muscle Cramps?

(HealthDay News) -- The tight, searing pain of a muscle cramp is tough to forget. But do you know why your muscles spasm?

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons mentions these possible causes:

  • Failing to stretch muscles before exercise.
  • Exercising muscles that are over-fatigued.
  • Exercising in hot weather.
  • Exercising when you are dehydrated or lack electrolytes.
  • Overexerting yourself during exercise.
  • Being overweight, being sick or taking certain medications.
  • Being older.

-- Diana Kohnle

