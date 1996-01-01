Health Tip: Battling Muscle Cramps?

(HealthDay News) -- The tight, searing pain of a muscle cramp is tough to forget. But do you know why your muscles spasm?

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons mentions these possible causes:

Failing to stretch muscles before exercise.

Exercising muscles that are over-fatigued.

Exercising in hot weather.

Exercising when you are dehydrated or lack electrolytes.

Overexerting yourself during exercise.

Being overweight, being sick or taking certain medications.

Being older.

-- Diana Kohnle



