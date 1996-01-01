home > health & living center > prevention & wellness a-z list > american adults without health insurance rises article

American Adults Without Health Insurance Rises by 2 Million

The number of American adults without health insurance has increased by about 2 million so far this year, according to a new survey.

It found that the uninsured rate was 11.7 percent in the second three months of this year, compared with a record low of 10.9 percent at the end of last year. The change is small but statistically significant, according to survey analysts, the Associated Press reported.

The Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index, published Monday, said losses in coverage were concentrated among younger adults and people buying their own health insurance policies.

The uninsured rate rose 1.9 percent among adults aged 18-25 since the end of last year, and 1.5 percent among those aged 26-34.

Even with the decline in coverage, the uninsured rate among adults is 6.3 percent lower than it's peak of 18 percent in the third quarter of 2013. Under the Obama administration's Affordable Care Act, about 20 million people gained coverage, the AP reported.

Proposed Republican healthcare legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act would lead to at least 22 million more people becoming uninsured, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

