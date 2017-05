Health Tip: Sleep is Important for Memory

(HealthDay News) -- Want to give your memory a boost? Start by getting enough sleep, which gives your brain time to recharge.

Here's how sleep helps improve memory, courtesy of the National Sleep Foundation:

Sleep helps your body retain what you've learned.

Sleep fosters new neuron connections that transform your daily experiences into long-term memories.

Sleep helps you stay focused while you're studying unfamiliar material.

-- Diana Kohnle



