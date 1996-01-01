Health Tip: Create a Spring Weather Kit

(HealthDay News) -- From tornadoes to thunderstorms to floods, spring weather can be unpredictable. Be prepared with a kit of essential emergency supplies.

Here are items to include, suggested by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

A flashlight, weather radio and batteries, as well as an emergency evacuation plan for your family.

Contact information for your family and neighbors, insurance information and medical information.

A first aid kit, including bandages and antibiotic ointment.

A supply of non-perishable food and bottled water to last up to five days.

Sleeping bags, blankets and personal hygiene items.

An emergency kit for your car.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





