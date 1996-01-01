home > health tip: create a spring weather kit article

Health Tip: Create a Spring Weather Kit

Latest MedicineNet News

(HealthDay News) -- From tornadoes to thunderstorms to floods, spring weather can be unpredictable. Be prepared with a kit of essential emergency supplies.

Here are items to include, suggested by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

  • A flashlight, weather radio and batteries, as well as an emergency evacuation plan for your family.
  • Contact information for your family and neighbors, insurance information and medical information.
  • A first aid kit, including bandages and antibiotic ointment.
  • A supply of non-perishable food and bottled water to last up to five days.
  • Sleeping bags, blankets and personal hygiene items.
  • An emergency kit for your car.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

STAY INFORMED

Get the latest health and medical information delivered direct to your inbox!

Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Healthy Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors