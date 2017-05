Health Tip: Managing Meals With Gastroparesis

(HealthDay News) -- Gastroparesis occurs when food in the stomach empties more slowly than it's supposed to. It's more common in people with diabetes.

If you have the condition, the American Diabetes Association recommends:

Eat small amounts of food throughout the day, rather than larger meals.

Eat your meals slowly.

Sit upright after you eat.

Take a walk after eating.

Avoid food that's high in fat or fiber.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.