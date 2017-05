Health Tip: Getting Over a Stomach Virus

(HealthDay News) -- After a gastrointestinal virus makes your stomach sensitive and you feel nauseated, avoid heavy foods that can worsen your symptoms.

The American Academy of Family Physicians suggests these easy-on-your-tummy foods:

Bananas.

Rice and plain potatoes.

Plain applesauce.

Plain dry toast.

Saltine crackers.

Clear broth.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.