Contagious Bacteria Linked to Outbreak in Liberia

At least some cases of a mysterious outbreak in the West African nation of Liberia are due to contagious bacteria that can cause brain infections (meningitis) and blood infections, according to U.S. health officials.

There have been 31 illnesses reported in the outbreak, including 13 deaths, the Associated Press reported.

The bacteria, called Neisseria meningitidis, is spread through close contact with infected people. Nearly all the patients attended a funeral in southeastern Liberia on April 22.

Health officials initially suspected Ebola as the cause of the outbreak, but that was ruled out, the AP reported.



