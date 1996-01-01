home > infectious disease center > infectious disease a-z list > contagious bacteria linked to outbreak in liberia article

Contagious Bacteria Linked to Outbreak in Liberia

Latest Infectious Disease News

At least some cases of a mysterious outbreak in the West African nation of Liberia are due to contagious bacteria that can cause brain infections (meningitis) and blood infections, according to U.S. health officials.

There have been 31 illnesses reported in the outbreak, including 13 deaths, the Associated Press reported.

The bacteria, called Neisseria meningitidis, is spread through close contact with infected people. Nearly all the patients attended a funeral in southeastern Liberia on April 22.

Health officials initially suspected Ebola as the cause of the outbreak, but that was ruled out, the AP reported.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

STAY INFORMED

Get the latest health and medical information delivered direct to your inbox!

Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Infectious Disease Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors