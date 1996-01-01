Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Waffles and French Toast Recalled

Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast slices have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, Pinnacle Foods Inc. says.

The recall also includes Aunt Jemima French Toast and Sausage and Hungry Man Selects Chicken and Waffles.

The recalled products are being removed from store shelves. Consumers with the products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, no illnesses linked with the recalled products have been reported, according to Pinnacle Foods.

-----