Health Tip: Make Food More Flavorful

(HealthDay News) -- Low-calorie dishes don't have to be bland and boring. You just have to know how to season them with flavor, as opposed to fat.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests:

  • Pan-sear, grill or broil for more intense flavors.
  • Drizzle veggies with olive oil, then pop into a 450-degree Fahrenheit oven and roast them.
  • Slowly caramelize onions over low heat in a pan with a little oil for a naturally sweet flavor.
  • Add a variety of colorful peppers or some hot sauce.
  • Add citrus fruit, such as lemon, lime or orange, or a little bit of richly flavored food, such as chipotle peppers, cilantro or pomegranate seeds.
  • Use flavorful condiments, such as horseradish, mustard, chutney or salsa.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
