Health Tip: Teach Teens About Sun Safety
(HealthDay News) -- Teens enjoying carefree fun in the sun may not worry about wrinkles, sun damage or skin cancer -- but they should. It's a conversation that parents should have with teens to prevent problems later.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends talking to teens about:
- Staying out of the sun when its rays are strongest, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Wearing light clothing with tightly-woven fabric, which helps to reflect the sun's rays. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses also offer protection.
- Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen every day before going outdoors, and reapplying throughout the day. Make sure it's applied to the entire body, including the tops of the ears and feet.
- Regularly checking skin for moles that look suspicious, and pointing any out to a parent or doctor.
