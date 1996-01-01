home > skin center > skin a-z list > health tip: teach teens about sun safety article

Health Tip: Teach Teens About Sun Safety

(HealthDay News) -- Teens enjoying carefree fun in the sun may not worry about wrinkles, sun damage or skin cancer -- but they should. It's a conversation that parents should have with teens to prevent problems later.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends talking to teens about:

  • Staying out of the sun when its rays are strongest, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Wearing light clothing with tightly-woven fabric, which helps to reflect the sun's rays. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses also offer protection.
  • Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen every day before going outdoors, and reapplying throughout the day. Make sure it's applied to the entire body, including the tops of the ears and feet.
  • Regularly checking skin for moles that look suspicious, and pointing any out to a parent or doctor.

-- Diana Kohnle

