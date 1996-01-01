home > cancer center > cancer a-z list > woman wins verdict in cancer trial article

Woman Wins $110 Million Verdict in Talcum Powder Cancer Trial

Latest Cancer News

A Virginia woman on Thursday was awarded $110.5 million in her lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, after claiming the company's talcum powder products caused her ovarian cancer.

Lois Slemp, 62, of Wise, Va., said J&J's Shower-to-Shower and Baby Powder products, used over 40 years, as well as asbestos particles found inside her, caused her cancer, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Slemp was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, and the cancer has since spread to her liver.

The verdict included $5.4 million in actual damages and another $105 million in punitive damages, the newspaper said.

The case is the fifth trial involving assertions that talcum powder products cause cancer. Not all of the trials have found for the plaintiff.

In a statement, J&J said: "We will begin the appeals process following today's verdict and believe a jury decision in our favor in St. Louis in March and the dismissal of two cases in New Jersey in September 2016 by a state court judge who ruled that plaintiffs' scientific experts could not adequately support their theories that talcum powder causes ovarian cancer, further highlight the lack of credible scientific evidence behind plaintiffs' allegations."

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Cancer Report Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest cancer-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free Health & Wellness PDF Guide when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Cancer Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors