Woman Wins $110 Million Verdict in Talcum Powder Cancer Trial

A Virginia woman on Thursday was awarded $110.5 million in her lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, after claiming the company's talcum powder products caused her ovarian cancer.

Lois Slemp, 62, of Wise, Va., said J&J's Shower-to-Shower and Baby Powder products, used over 40 years, as well as asbestos particles found inside her, caused her cancer, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Slemp was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, and the cancer has since spread to her liver.

The verdict included $5.4 million in actual damages and another $105 million in punitive damages, the newspaper said.

The case is the fifth trial involving assertions that talcum powder products cause cancer. Not all of the trials have found for the plaintiff.

In a statement, J&J said: "We will begin the appeals process following today's verdict and believe a jury decision in our favor in St. Louis in March and the dismissal of two cases in New Jersey in September 2016 by a state court judge who ruled that plaintiffs' scientific experts could not adequately support their theories that talcum powder causes ovarian cancer, further highlight the lack of credible scientific evidence behind plaintiffs' allegations."



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





